Abstract

A set of criteria defining bullying behaviour (an intention to harm, repetition, and power imbalance) has been applied to enable generalisation of research findings. However, few studies have examined whether this fits with the experiences and understandings of young people. This qualitative study investigated 20 youth's (14-17 years old) conceptualisations of bullying.



RESULTS indicate that young people have distinct understandings of bullying; participants cited the victim's reaction, the publicity of the interaction, and the role of friendship as critical considerations instrumental to their definition of bullying. These results yield important implications for the development and efficacy of intervention programmes.

