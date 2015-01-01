Abstract

This paper describes the introduction of the KiVa anti-bullying program in New Zealand. KiVa is a whole-school program developed in Finland that includes both indicated and universal actions for children aged 7 to 15 years. The program focuses on the group context and seeks to alter the peer group culture by motivating bystanders to take action. There is a growing body of evidence that suggests it is successful in reducing bullying and victimization in a range of countries outside its country of origin. However, its impact in countries with a particularly heterogenous population such as New Zealand is yet to be determined. This paper presents data after one year of implementation in 7 New Zealand schools. The sample included 1175 students from Years 2-6 (~ 6 to 10 years). The students completed an anonymous online survey prior to the implementation of the program and again after one year. Significant reductions were reported after KiVa implementation in self-reported rates of bullying and victimization as well as a reduction in experiences of being bullied via the internet. These reductions however varied by gender and year level in that KiVa had a more significant effect on most girls and young boys. In addition, there was a significant increase in the number of children feeling safer at school. Given the heterogeneity of the sample, these early results are promising, but the gender differences also highlight the need for further evaluations and investigations regarding the implementation of KiVa in New Zealand.

