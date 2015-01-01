Abstract

Evidence-based anti-bullying programs are predominantly implemented in high-income countries, although there is a clear need for bullying prevention also in low- and middle-income countries. The present study reports the effectiveness of a short and ultra-short version of the ViSC Social Competence Program that was implemented in nine Kosovar schools. The ViSC program aims to empower adolescents to recognize bullying and to intervene in bullying situations. A quasi-experimental longitudinal control group design was realized to examine the effectiveness of the two program versions regarding different forms of self-reported perpetration and victimization. The short program version was implemented in 10 classes (N = 282, 52% girls, Mage = 13.45), the ultra-short program version was implemented in 13 classes (N = 354, 46% girls, Mage = 13.28), and 23 classes (N = 613, 50% girls, Mage = 13.31) served as control group. Multilevel growth models revealed intervention effects in favor of the ultra-short version when compared to the control group regarding physical victimization. All other effects were not significant. To conclude, educational and social policies supporting the implementation of evidence-based anti-bullying programs need to be issued in low- and middle-income countries, as even ultra-short versions might be effective in contexts with limited available resources.

