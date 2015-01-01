SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bruner S, Goodrich K, Luke M, Peters H, Cavanaugh K, Fox D, Silvaine S. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2019; 1(4): 285-297.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s42380-019-00048-0

unavailable

This manuscript explores an interdisciplinary ecological framework to more effectively address LGBTQ interpersonal violence in schools. Specifically, authors utilize ecological systems theory, as well as social goals, to better understand points of intervention across contexts such as community, school, and Internet settings. An illustrative example is used to demonstrate how professional counselors, as well as related mental health and youth services professionals, can utilize social goals and ecological systems theory to intervene at different systemic levels and within their respective contexts. Implications for the interdisciplinary ecological framework are discussed, including cautions and areas for future research.


Language: en
