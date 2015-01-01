Abstract

Bullying is a significant public health and social problem in the United States. As a fast-growing immigrant population, Asian-American youth are being bullied at school, yet little is known about their experience in bullying victimization. Thus, the purpose of this article is to review current findings regarding bullying victimization among Asian-American youth. A review of the literature was conducted. Twenty-three articles that met the inclusion criteria were included in the present review. The research team identified six themes including the prevalence of bullying victimization; impacts of bullying victimization; risk factors of being bullied; reporting on bullying incidents; coping strategies of parents, teachers, and schools; and current efforts to address bullying victimization. Studies indicate that 5-50% of Asian-American youth are bullied, which tends to be lower than the rates in white students, African-American students, and Hispanic students. However, bullying victimization is associated with adverse mental health and academic performance in Asian-American youth. The included studies examine individual, family, peer, school, and community factors that are related to being bullied in this population. Research also shows that only about 33% of Asian-American youth victims notify an adult after the bullying incidents. Recommendations for bullying prevention among this population are discussed.

Language: en