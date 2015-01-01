SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tzani-Pepelasi C, Ioannou M, Synnott J, McDonnell D. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2019; 1(2): 111-123.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s42380-019-00011-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Previous research has shown that peer support could positively impact children's school experience and well-being and could function as school bullying intervention and prevention. This qualitative study aimed to highlight the 'buddy approach' and provide insight into the positive impact it can have on both the young mentors and the mentees. A total of 29 participants, divided between student mentees (n = 19) and student mentors (n = 10), took part in a series of semi-structured interviews, where open-ended questions related to the efficacy of the 'buddy approach'. Based on the finding, the buddy approach is valued by both mentees and mentors and is pivotal in supporting students in promoting a sense of friendship, safety, belonging and protection, while also building a sense of responsibility, satisfaction and pride. The buddy approach could potentially be used as an early prevention and intervention strategy for school bullying. Limitations and implications are discussed in detail.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print