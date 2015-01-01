Abstract

Previous research has shown that peer support could positively impact children's school experience and well-being and could function as school bullying intervention and prevention. This qualitative study aimed to highlight the 'buddy approach' and provide insight into the positive impact it can have on both the young mentors and the mentees. A total of 29 participants, divided between student mentees (n = 19) and student mentors (n = 10), took part in a series of semi-structured interviews, where open-ended questions related to the efficacy of the 'buddy approach'. Based on the finding, the buddy approach is valued by both mentees and mentors and is pivotal in supporting students in promoting a sense of friendship, safety, belonging and protection, while also building a sense of responsibility, satisfaction and pride. The buddy approach could potentially be used as an early prevention and intervention strategy for school bullying. Limitations and implications are discussed in detail.

Language: en