Abstract

Large-scale surveys have pointed to considerable country variations in the prevalence and nature of bullying victimisation. In seeking to explain these, one possible explanatory factor has been the cultural values of a country, such as expounded by (Hofstede 1980; Hofstede et al. 2010). Of his six dimensions of cultural values, the most investigated in relation to aggression and bullying has been that of individualism-collectivism (IDV). The theoretical background and several empirical studies have suggested more aggression in individualist societies, but the evidence has been mixed and often based on small samples. Here, we investigate how the prevalence of victimisation in different countries relates to IDV. We also examine predictions about the proportion of bullying which is relational and the ratio of bullies to victims. We primarily used the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children surveys, available at 3 age groups and over six time points. We also use data from 4 other surveys where appropriate. The overall findings are for less victimisation in individualist societies, but only in more recent years; some support for a greater proportion of relational victimisation in individualist societies and a higher ratio of bullies to victims in collectivist societies. The findings are discussed in relation to other factors, and a hypothesis is advanced that regulatory frameworks and resources have reduced victimisation primarily in more individualist societies in the last two decades.

