|
Citation
|
Cross D, Runions KC, Shaw T, Wong JWY, Campbell M, Pearce N, Burns S, Lester L, Barnes A, Resnicow K. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2019; 1(1): 45-57.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Peer bullying in schools is a significant public health problem that contributes to poor health and wellbeing outcomes for those who bully or are bullied. Meta-analyses of the efficacy of secondary school bullying prevention interventions have typically found no effects or an increase in student bullying. Consequently, few secondary school studies have examined the "real-world" effectiveness of these interventions. This age-cohort study design evaluated the effectiveness of the Friendly Schools (FS) secondary school intervention, previously found to be efficacious. FS was implemented in schools under real-world conditions by an education publisher. Student survey data were collected in 12 schools. The primary outcomes were bullying victimisation and perpetration.
Language: en