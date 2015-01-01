Abstract

For middle school aged students, inadequate copings skills addressing feelings of anger and aggressive behaviors may lead to negative outcomes academically, socially, and emotionally. Mindfulness based CBT has been shown to positively improve an individual's coping skills, emotional regulation, and neurological functioning. Implementing mindfulness based CBT practices with middle school aged students effectively targets areas of the brain responsible for impulse control, decision making, and planning, while decreasing impulsive and reactive behaviors. A case illustration has been incorporated to highlight the use of mindfulness based CBT with a middle school student. School counselors utilizing mindfulness based CBT with middle school aged students are establishing long term coping skills and helping students positively address negative emotions.

