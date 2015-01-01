|
Ray DC, Angus E, Robinson H, Kram K, Tucker S, Haas S, McClintock D. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2020; 6(1): 70-82.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) impact both physical and emotional health throughout the lifespan and contribute to negative effects in childhood such as learning difficulties, internalizing and externalizing behavior problems, and social development. The purpose of this study was to explore the effect of the number of ACEs on children's current social-emotional assets and behavioral problems when controlling for age and gender. Participants were children (N = 58) ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old recruited from four public elementary schools in the southwestern United States. Parents of participants completed Social Emotional Assets and Resilience Scales-Parent (SEARS-P), Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ), and extended version of the ACEs Questionnaire developed for the current study.
Adverse childhood experiences; child behavioral problems; social-emotional competencies