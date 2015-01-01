SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wymer BC, Carlson RG. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2019; 5(2): 130-145.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23727810.2019.1609836

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

For children residing in foster care, foster parent engagement could enhance children's ability to navigate the healing process and experience positive trauma treatment outcomes. However, scant literature exists describing specific strategies to promote foster parent engagement, especially for those facing more challenging circumstances. Therefore, we present a brief review of the literature describing challenges to treatment engagement; we also outline specific engagement strategies that counselors might incorporate into practice. The strategies we discuss incorporate research-supported engagement interventions. Finally, we discuss implications for practitioners, counselor educators, and further research.


Language: en

Keywords

child trauma; engagement; foster care; trauma-focused treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print