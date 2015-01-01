|
Ceballos PL, Lin YW, Bratton SC, Lindo N. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2019; 5(1): 73-88.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This pilot study examined the comparative effects of two empirically supported, manualized parenting programs, Child Parent Relationship Therapy (CPRT) and Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP), with low-income, immigrant Latina mothers reporting high levels of parental stress and child internalizing problems.
Language: en
internalized behaviors; Latinos; parental stress