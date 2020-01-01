Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The current study tested a conditional process model to determine if (a) different problem-focused coping styles mediated the association between racial microaggressions and mental health, and (b) ethnic identity exploration and commitment moderated these associations.



METHOD: Participants were 681 Chicana/o and Latina/o undergraduates matriculating at a public research university in the southwestern United States; 71.7% (n = 488) identified as female and the average age of participants was 20.1 years. Data collected using an online survey were analyzed using structural equation modeling with bootstrapped confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Experiencing more racial microaggressions was associated with students' use of more problem-focused coping styles, as well as poorer mental health. All coping styles partially mediated the association between microaggressions and mental health. However, only reflective coping was associated with more positive mental health; reactive and suppressive coping were associated with poorer mental health. These associations were not moderated by ethnic identity.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with the racial battle fatigue framework, experiencing racial microaggressions in college may contribute to diminished mental well-being for Chicana/o and Latina/o students. Using reflective rather than suppressive or reactive coping styles could facilitate psychological well-being following racial microaggressions among Chicana/o and Latina/o college students. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

