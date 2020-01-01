|
Luis Sanchez BE, Urbina E, D'Anna-Hernandez KL. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2020; 26(1): 124-133.
31021137
OBJECTIVES: In the United States, women of Mexican descent are affected by postpartum depression at disproportionate rates, often two to three times higher than the general population. Sociocultural stressors may contribute to this disparity. Traditionally, these stressors are measured at a single time point, and it is unknown if sociocultural stressors change from pregnancy to the postnatal period and if they are related to postpartum depressive symptoms.
Acculturation; Adult; Depression; Depression, Postpartum; Female; Humans; Mexican Americans; Mexico; Mothers; Postpartum Period; Pregnancy; Socioeconomic Factors; Stress, Psychological; United States; Young Adult