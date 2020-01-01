Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In the United States, women of Mexican descent are affected by postpartum depression at disproportionate rates, often two to three times higher than the general population. Sociocultural stressors may contribute to this disparity. Traditionally, these stressors are measured at a single time point, and it is unknown if sociocultural stressors change from pregnancy to the postnatal period and if they are related to postpartum depressive symptoms.



METHOD: Pregnant women of Mexican descent (N = 159) were assessed for acculturation (Mexican and Anglo orientation), perceived discrimination, acculturative stress, perceived stress, and depressive symptoms during the first trimester and postpartum period.



RESULTS: Women reported increases in Mexican orientation, t(126) = -3.503, p =.01, and decreases in acculturative stress, t(159) = -3.503, p <.001, and perceived stress, t(159) = 6.332, p <.001, from pregnancy to postpartum. Only increases in Mexican orientation were associated with less postpartum depressive symptoms (R² = 0.050, B = -2.210, SE = 0.996, t = -2.120, p =.028), even when controlling for covariates. In addition, postnatal measurements of elevated acculturative stress and less Mexican orientation (R² = 0.127, B = 0.133, SE = 0.036, t = 3.721, p <.001; B = -2.194, SE = 0.769, t = -2.853, p <.001, respectively) were associated with more postpartum depressive symptoms; however, only Mexican orientation remained significant after covariates.



CONCLUSIONS: Sociocultural stressors change across the perinatal period and contribute to postpartum depressive symptoms.



FINDINGS implicate a need for consideration of sociocultural stressors in postpartum depression prevention. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

