Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying is a very common phenomenon, and it has severe psychological consequences for those involved. Bullying may be the beginning of antisocial personality disorder and violent behavior in adolescents and adults. The purpose of this study was to determine the effectiveness of Olweuschr('39')s bullying prevention program on relationships with her partners and bullying behaviors in bullying children in elementary schools in Yazd.



Methods: The present study was a pre-test / post-test / follow-up with control group. The statistical population consists of all male students of bullying in Yazd primary schools in the academic year of 2018-2019. A multi-stage cluster sampling was conducted in two stages and 37 bullying students were selected and randomly divided into two groups of experiment (18 subjects) and control (n =19). The experimental group received Olweuschr('39')s Bullying Prevention Program during 15 sessions of 90 minutes (weekly 2 sessions). There was no intervention for the control group. For data wrapping, Olweuschr('39')s Revised Bully/Victim Questionnaire (1983, BVQ), Collaborative Peer Relations Scale (Rigby and Slee) and the Procedure for Sociometric Status (Dodge et al) were used.



Results: The results of mixed variance analysis indicated that Olweuschr('39')s educational program significantly increased the relationship with peers (P <0.05) in bullying children and reduced the bullying behavior of these children (p <0.05) and this effect was consistent with both variables of Peer Relations (p <0.05) and bullying behaviors (p <0.05) and it has been steady to follow.



Conclusion: The present study showed that the use of bullying prevention program based on Elvischr('39')s view (OBPP) can be one of the effective and efficient programs on the bullying children relationship whit their peers and their bullying behaviors.



Keywords: Olweus's bullying prevention program, relationships with peers, bullying behaviors, elementary students.

Language: en