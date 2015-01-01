Abstract

Aim



The aim of this work was to investigate the relationship between the structure of alcohol consumption and the level of alcohol-related problems in Russia.



Methods



A comparative analysis of structure of alcohol consumption and alcohol-related problems rate (mortality from acute alcohol poisoning and liver cirrhosis, incidence of alcoholic psychoses) in Russia between 1970 and 2015 was performed. To examine the relationship between the independent variables (share of different types of alcoholic beverages) and dependent variables (alcohol-related problems rates). A time series analysis (Spearman's correlation analysis, cross-correlation of "prewaitened" time series) was performed using the statistical package "Statistica 12. StatSoft".



Results



The results of time-series analysis revealed statistically significant relationship between the share of strong alcoholic beverages in the structure of alcohol consumption and fatal alcohol poisoning rate. The analysis also suggests a negative relationship between the share of beer in the structure of alcohol consumption and fatal alcohol poisonings.



Conclusion



These findings lend support for the hypothesis postulating that structure of alcohol consumption affects the alcohol-related problems rates.