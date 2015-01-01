SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Savarese G, Carpinelli L, Villani RA, D’Elia D, Romei M. Open J. Soc Sci. 2020; 8(3): e98668.

(Copyright © 2020, Scientific Research Publishing)

10.4236/jss.2020.83001

unavailable

This short paper refers to the social cost of child maltreatment in Italy. The cost of child violence is about 13.056 billion Euros per year, equivalent to 0.84% of National GDP. Direct costs amount to 338.6 million Euros, while indirect costs amount to 12.7 billion Euros. The new cases of maltreatment cost 910 million Euros each year. The paper discusses the data on cases of child violence and the related social costs in Italy, comparing its with International ones.


