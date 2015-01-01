Abstract

In many countries, adolescents in the child protection system present with serious emotional and behavioral problems. In order to address their specific needs, therapeutic residential care (TRC) programs have been created. The goal of this study is to analyze the profile of 353 adolescents in TRC in Spain. Data on family history, high-risk behaviors and their process of intervention in the child welfare system were collected, as well as the clinical profile through the Youth Self-Report (YSR).



RESULTS showed a high frequency of high-risk behaviours, especially violent behaviours, substance abuse, running away and suicidal behaviors. About 90% of the sample had a history of continuous mental health treatments starting at an average of 10 years old. About 70% of the sample scored above the clinical threshold of the YSR. Girls exhibited a specific pattern of risk behaviors and mental health needs, showing greater psychological distress and a more complex profile.

Language: en