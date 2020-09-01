SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lewis B, Fleeger T, Judge B, Riley B, Jones JS. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2020.09.077

33036859

The state law to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan went into effect in December 2018. Increased availability and use of cannabis in Michigan have led to an increase in emergency department (ED) visits associated with all forms of the drug. The purpose of this report is to describe the clinical effects and toxicity associated with ingestion of food products containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), during the early legalization period of recreational cannabis in Michigan.


Language: en

Overdose; Toxicity; Cannabis edibles; Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol; Marijuana edibles

