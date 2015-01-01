Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to critically assess the newly created regulatory and policing regime for age-restricting access to pornography in the UK.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH It examines the pivotal legislation, policy and strategy documents, consultation submissions and interventions from a range of stakeholders such as children's charities, content providers and privacy advocates.



FINDINGS Even before its implementation, the regulatory regime betrays serious flaws and shortcomings in its framing and configuration. These difficulties include its inability to significantly curtail minors' access to online pornography and risks of privacy violations and associated harms to legitimate users' interests. Research limitations/implications Remedial measures are available so as to address some of the problems identified. However, it is argued that ultimately the attempt to prohibit minors from accessing such content is set to fail, and that alternative approaches - such as better equipping children through education to cope with explicit materials online - need to be given greater prominence.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper provides the first criminological policy analysis of this latest attempt to regulate and police online behaviour, and offers an important critical response to such efforts.

Language: en