Angelakis I, Gooding P. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10578-020-01077-3

33040218

This study aimed to (i) explore the association between perceptions of negative social relationships in childhood with significant others, including peers, guardians and teachers, symptoms of depression and OCD, and suicide behaviors, and (ii) examine whether depression and OCD severity meditated the association between these perceptions and suicide experiences. In total, 783 individuals from the community were invited to complete self-report measures. There were strong associations between perceptions of adverse social relationships in childhood, severity of depression and OCD, and suicide behaviors. Furthermore, depression and OCD partially mediated the association between perceptions of adverse social relationships, especially with peers, and suicide behaviors. These results provide strong evidence for the importance of developing clinical interventions that directly target negative experiences of social relationships in childhood, and for raising public and scientific awareness that everyday adverse social interactions with significant others can impact negatively on mental health including suicide behaviors.


Mental health conditions; Perceptions of adverse social relationships; Suicide thoughts and behaviors

