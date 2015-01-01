|
Citation
|
Schneiderman JU, Kennedy AK, Granger TA, Negriff S. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(2): 192-208.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33041723 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The study examined whether youth demographics, family factors, and maltreatment type were related to unstable housing and whether unstable housing predicted delinquency and marijuana use. Participants included 216 child welfare-affiliated adolescents (mean age = 18.2 years). Youth with more lifetime residences were more likely to experience unstable housing although Latino youth (compared to White, Black, or multiethnic/biracial) were less likely to experience unstable housing. Unstable housing was associated with subsequent delinquency. Caregiver type (parent vs. relative/unrelated caregiver) was not related to unstable housing, thus homelessness prevention programs should include youth who remain with their parents and those with non-parent caregivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; child welfare; homelessness; delinquency; juvenile; unstable housing