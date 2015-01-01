Abstract

All states have youth sports concussion laws that have helped shape school concussion policy. However, state laws do not specify how schools distribute policy. The present study examined parent, youth, and school personnel's knowledge of school concussion policy in Colorado and ease of access to policy via school website. Youth (n = 1,987), parents (n = 520), and school personnel (n = 130) completed an online survey about knowledge of their schools' concussion policy. Less than half of parents (48.9%) and students (43.0%) knew their school had a policy. School personnel were aware of the policy (96%). Among youth, rates of knowledge differed across gender, school level, and sport participation. Forty-nine percent of school district websites contained information on concussion. There are gaps in knowledge of concussion policy for youth and their parents. Teachers, administrators, coaches, and school nurses, who are educated on policy, could help facilitate communication. School websites are not being fully utilized to disseminate concussion policy.

