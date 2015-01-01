|
Citation
|
Faucher JE, Dávila S, Hernández-Cruz X. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 49: e101606.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Phenomena like tsunamis cannot be predicted, and simulation models are continuously being used in an attempt to understand how individuals will react in an emergency evacuation event. More specifically, pedestrian evacuation simulation can be used to better understand how pedestrians will escape an at-risk area. This work presents a pedestrian evacuation model (PEM) for the municipality of Rincón, Puerto Rico. This PEM provides insight on the vulnerability of Rincón to tsunamis using an iterative, optimization-based algorithm that fuses anisotropic least cost distance (ALCD) and agent-based (AB) approaches. This work advances the ALCD literature by providing a computationally-feasible PEM implementation capable of: (1) strategically initializing the location of pedestrians based on infrastructure and land use considerations, (2) managing individual as well as group-based evacuation, (3) assigning evacuation speeds and responses using probability and machine learning approaches, and (4) penalizing evacuation times using fatigue and reaction delays. The results of this PEM will provide emergency managers with a more realistic depiction of the time to reach safety using a systematic framework.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Agent-based; Anisotropic least cost distance; Pedestrian evacuation models; Simulation; Tsunamis