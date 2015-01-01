|
Citation
|
Taylor EA, Jones GJ, McCray K, Hardin R. Sport. Manag. Educ. J. 2019; 13(2): 73-82.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Human Kinetics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The sport industry is ripe for issues of sexual harassment/assault due to the high value placed on masculine characteristics and the power differential between male leaders/coaches and female subordinates/athletes. This culture permeates sport organizations, as issues of sexual harassment/assault committed by athletes and coaches/administrators are commonplace and have recently been mishandled, raising questions about effective education. This study examined the relationship between education on sexual harassment/assault and the endorsement of rape myths by sport management students.
Language: en