Njemanze VC, Nwokporo EI, Agha EO, Nwosu IA. ESUT J. Soc. Sci. 2020; 5(1): e27.
(Copyright © 2020, Faculty of Social Sciences, Enugu State University of Science and Technology)
Sports betting is the commonest form of gambling in Nigeria. Its heightened participation of youths has raised public concerns. Despite its legalized existence, public perception has somewhat remained negative and with mixed impact report on the socio-economic lives of the youths. This paper seeks to examine the perception of the public and the socio-economic effects of sport betting on youths in Ibadan North-East, Oyo State, Nigeria. The study adopted mixed research methods, using purposive sampling technique to select 395 respondents for the study. We conducted ten in-depth interviews on stakeholders, bettors' relatives and workers in the area.
Language: en
Ibadan; Public perception; Socio-economic effects; Sports betting; Youths