Abstract

Sports betting is the commonest form of gambling in Nigeria. Its heightened participation of youths has raised public concerns. Despite its legalized existence, public perception has somewhat remained negative and with mixed impact report on the socio-economic lives of the youths. This paper seeks to examine the perception of the public and the socio-economic effects of sport betting on youths in Ibadan North-East, Oyo State, Nigeria. The study adopted mixed research methods, using purposive sampling technique to select 395 respondents for the study. We conducted ten in-depth interviews on stakeholders, bettors' relatives and workers in the area.



RESULTS indicate that there exists a negative perception of sports betting. The paper also found sports betting to have negative effects on the socio-economic lives of the youths in Ibadan North-East. It is recommended that adequate social policies and practices on responsible gambling should be made to regulate the operation and promotion of sports betting in Nigeria. The study also recommends that the government and other civil societies should employ public sensitization and education programs to educate the masses on the harm associated with sports betting.

Language: en