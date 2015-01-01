|
Citation
|
Waterworth V, Procyk A, Canetti E, Hing W, Gough S. J. Concussion 2020; 4: e2059700220941985.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVEsConcussions have emerged as one of the most prevalent and controversial injuries sustained within the sporting context. The objective of this review was to determine the influence that education has on decision making concerning athlete?s return to sport following a concussion injury and if the risk is worth it in the eyes of the athletes.Study designSystematic review.
Language: en