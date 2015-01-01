Abstract

OBJECTIVEThe purpose of this study was to assess the relationship between MRI findings and clinical presentation and outcomes in patients following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). We hypothesize that imaging findings other than hemorrhages and contusions may be used to predict symptom presentation and longevity following mTBI.



METHODSPatients (n?=?250) diagnosed with mTBI and in litigation for brain injury underwent 3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). A retrospective chart review was performed to assess symptom presentation and improvement/resolution. To account for variable times of clinical presentation, nonuniform follow-up, and uncertainty in the dates of symptom resolution, a right censored, interval censored statistical analysis was performed. Incidence and resolution of headache, balance, cognitive deficit, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and emotional lability were compared among patients. Image findings analyzed included white matter hyperintensities (WMH), Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) fractional anisotropy (FA) values, MR perfusion, auditory functional MRI (fMRI) activation, hippocampal atrophy (HA) and hippocampal asymmetry as defined by NeuroQuant ? volumetric software.



RESULTSPatients who reported LOC were significantly more likely to present with balance problems (p?

