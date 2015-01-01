|
Citation
|
Chenane JL, Wright EM, Gibson CL. Policing Soc. 2020; 30(6): 720-737.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Traffic stops are the most common reason for face-to-face encounters between police officers and citizens. Contact with police can affect citizens' behaviour toward the police, particularly when citizens perceive unfair treatment by officers during these encounters. Yet, few studies have examined how experiencing a traffic stop affects citizens' decisions to seek assistance from police or report non-crime emergencies. This study analysed data from the Police-Public Contact Survey (PPCS) to examine (a) the relationship between experiencing traffic stops and calling police for help and/or to report non-crime emergencies and (b) why perceptions of fairness and reasons for the traffic stop might affect these outcomes across different racial/ethnic categories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
non-crime emergencies; police officers; procedural justice; race/ethnicity; Traffic stops