Tasantab JC, Gajendran T, Von Meding J, Maund K. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2020; 11(5): 631-644.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Climate change is predicted to increase the vulnerability of urban populations to flood hazards. Against this backdrop, flood risk adaptation has become pertinent. However, in Ghana, current flood risk management practice is fostered by a reactive culture. There is limited research on how communities and government agencies are engaging with flood risk adaptation in improving resilience. Therefore, this paper aims to analyse the culture of communities and agencies through the cultural theory of risk (CTR), towards understanding the flood risk adaptation in Accra, Ghana. Culture is deciphered using the beliefs held by residents and public agency officials.
Language: en
Adaptation; Coping; Cultural theory of risk; Flood risk management; Flooding; Ghana