Abstract

Actually ending the abuse and neglect of children will require doing something other than continuing the current approaches to child protection. This commentary addresses suggestios made in 3 papers submitted as part of a competition to garner proposals for disrupting the current system for better outcomes. Three papers were submitted suggesting changes to the current training of child protection professionals. A fourth paper was submitted directly to the journal addressing preparation of social work students in the area of prevention. While each paper proposs doing business differently in training, the question arises "Can training lead to enough disruption to move us toward ending child maltreatment in our lifetimes.

Language: en