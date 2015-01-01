|
Citation
|
Workman-Stark A. Int. J. Police Sci. Manag. 2020; 22(3): 308-322.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the relationships between organizational justice and job engagement, and whether these relationships were stronger for civilian staff vs police officers. Using survey data from a Canadian police organization, the results suggested that when police personnel perceived they were treated fairly, they were more likely to have a sense of psychological safety, which, in turn, enhanced their identification with their organization and increased their engagement with work.
Language: en