Citation
Majumdar BB, Mitra S, Pareekh P. Transp. Lett. 2020; 12(9): 591-603.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study has identified a comprehensive set of motivators and deterrents influencing bicycling in typical Indian context based on literature review. A travel intercept survey was conducted to collect user perceptions on the identified motivators and deterrents from Kharagpur and Asansol, two typical Indian cities. The collected data were analyzed for prioritization of the identified factors using two established Multi-Attribute-Decision-Making (MADM) approaches, namely, RIDIT and GRA. The rankings of the factors obtained are found to be consistent for both cities.
Language: en
Keywords
Bicycling; deterrents; GRA; MADM; motivators; prioritization; RIDIT; user perception