Abstract

Since Omalu et al. published the first case study of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in a retired National Football League (NFL) player, both the scientific and lay communities' interest in CTE has increased at an extraordinary rate (Omalu et al., 2005). Increasing concern about negative outcomes associated with repetitive brain trauma, specifically in collision sport athletes and military veterans, has prompted widespread media coverage of the topic. Although the widespread media attention provides assistance in spreading awareness of possible negative outcomes, the benefits of media coverage can be outweighed by the media's conclusions which are not supported by the scientific data. A review of the current research regarding CTE and suicide indicates that there is little evidence to suggest a causal relationship between the two.

Language: en