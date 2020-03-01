SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

熊莉, 刘伟佳, 郭重山, 陈思宇, 林蓉, 林琳, 潘心红, 许明晖. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(3): 37-42.

广州市中学生校园内伤害特征分析

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.03.007

unavailable

OBJECTIVE To analyze the characteristics of injuries among middle school students in Guangzhou, and provide a scientific basis for formulating intervention measures for injuries on campus and reducing injuries.

METHODS Based on the Guangzhou City Student Injury Surveillance Network Direct Reporting System, the 2013-2017 middle school students' injury cases were collected for statistical analysis.

RESULTS A total of 3055 injury cards were collected from 51 monitored middle schools. The ratio of injuries among boys and girls was 2.69:1. Boys had a higher percentage of injuries during sports activities (65.56%) and recreational activities (18.18%) than girls (50.73% and 12.92%), and the difference was statistically significant ( χ 2 =146.96, P <0.001). The proportion of junior high school students who have injuries in recreational activities (24.49%) is higher than that of high school students (11.17%), and the proportion of high school students who have injuries in sports activities (65.71%) is higher than that of junior high school students (55.77%). There are statistical differences Academic significance ( χ 2 =96.92, P <0.001). The proportion of unintentional self-injury in sports activities (76.54%) is higher than that in recreational play (66.80%), and the proportion of unintentional self-injury in recreational play (29.10%) is higher than that in sports activities (22.50%), and the difference is statistically significant ( χ 2 =117.90) , P <0.001).

CONCLUSION Boys are the key population for injury intervention for middle school students. Reducing self-injury in middle school students' sports is the focus of injury prevention. Pay close attention to injuries caused by recreational activities of junior high school students.


Language: zh
