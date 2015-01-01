Abstract

Over the past several years, traffic fatality rates in South Carolina have been consistently ranked among the highest in the country. Furthermore, South Carolina incurs an annual economic loss of over two billion dollars because of roadway traffic crashes. The South Carolina Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, has undertaken a series of initiatives to reduce the number of vehicle crashes, with a particular emphasis on injury and fatal crashes. One of these initiatives is the deployment of a map-based geocoded crash reporting system that has greatly improved the quality of crash location data. This paper provides an assessment of improvements in crash geocoding accuracy in South Carolina and how improved accuracy is beneficial to systematic statewide safety analysis. A case study approach is used to demonstrate practical applications and analysis techniques based on spatially accurate crash data. A survey of U.S. state highway agencies indicates that there are disparate crash reporting systems used across the country with regard to crash geocoding procedures and accuracies. Survey results indicate that not only does geocoded accuracy of crash locations vary by state, but accuracies often vary by jurisdiction within each state. Research results suggest that poorly geocoded crash data can bias certain types of safety analysis procedures and that many state safety initiatives, analysis methods, and outcomes can benefit from improving crash report geocoding procedures and accuracies.

Language: en