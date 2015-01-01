Abstract

Older drivers remain overrepresented in intersection crashes. Previous evidence suggests that the primary reason for this lies with their lack of scanning for potential threat vehicles while entering stop-controlled intersections. More so, secondary glances prove critical when the conditions obscure potential threat vehicles while approaching the intersection. Currently, simulator-based older driver training programs have proven effective in increasing the frequency of secondary glances taken by older drivers up to 2 years following the training. However, both the need for a full-scale driving simulator and participant dropout rates because of simulator sickness within training programs continue to limit the applicability of these alternatives. This study used a series of micro-scenarios to train older drivers in secondary glances, thus reducing the potential for participant dropouts resulting from simulator sickness. In addition, driver immersion levels varied across multiple training platforms, ranging from low to medium. A total of 91 participants between 67 and 86 years old were assigned to one of five groups. Three groups were provided active, secondary glance training on a driving simulator (one on a low immersion simulator and two on medium immersion simulators), a fourth group was provided passive training using a PowerPoint presentation, and the last group was a control with no training. Following training, all participants were evaluated in their personal vehicles while wearing head-mounted cameras. The medium immersion group resulted in the highest percentage of secondary glances (82%), whereas the control group resulted in the lowest percentage (42%). The results provide evidence to suggest that the training programs using micro-scenarios in medium and low immersion simulators can increase the frequency of secondary glances without having high dropout rates caused by simulator sickness.

