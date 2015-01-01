Abstract

The high number of persons lost, missing, or dead without confirmation of decease in the Euro-Mediterranean in the context of migration and seek of asylum pose a challenge to the technical and conceptual tools available in order to account for their lives. This article explores the reach and possible uses of the category of enforced disappearance. The genealogy of enforced disappearance in Latin America in the 1970s is presented and discussed in terms of its legacies and teachings, like the importance of distinguishing disappearances from deaths. The recent incorporation of "disappearances in context of migration" as a matter of concern in explorative studies of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances is subsequently exposed and analyzed. Indirect, outsourced, or externalized state agency, creation of spaces of abandonment from the states, and emergence of spaces of indeterminacy between life and death are some of the aspects related to migratory routes to Europe tackled by the recommendations of the Working Group. Finally, the text explores the affinity between migrants' disappearances and other contemporary forms of exclusion or expulsion which may be subsumed under the category of "social disappearances."

Language: en