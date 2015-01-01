Abstract

Utility work is the essential for keeping electricity running into our homes, but it is a very dangerous task, linemen risk falls, electric shocks, burns, and injuries while on the job every day. This paper presents the "High Tension Line Surveillance Robot", a system operated robot to examine high voltage power lines. Its mechanism permits riding on the uppermost cable of high voltage power lines and crossing a group of mast tips similarly as smaller obstacles autonomously and therefore isn't restricted to only move from mast to mast. An arduino program controls the driver. An optical camera is mounted on the paradigm, which will rotate 180° and therefore the image will be transmitted wireless to the user's laptop monitor.

Language: en