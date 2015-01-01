Abstract

This article approaches the analytic of the "Muslim Question" through the prism of the discursive and conspiratorial use of demographics as an alleged threat to Europe. It argues that concerns about "Muslim demographics" within Europe have been entertained, mobilized, and deployed to not only construct Muslims as problems and dangers to the present and future of Europe, but also as calls to revive eugenic policies within the frame of biopower. The article begins by sketching the contours of the contemporary "Muslim Question" and proceeds with a critical engagement with the literature positing a deliberate and combative strategy by "Muslims" centered on birth rates--seen by these authors as a tactical warfare--to allegedly replace European "native" populations. The analysis continues by focusing on two images juxtaposing life and death as imagined within the replacement discourse, and that capture that discourse in powerful albeit disturbing ways. Finally, the article proposes reading the population replacement discourse as a deployment of biopolitics and one of its many techniques, namely, eugenics.

Language: en