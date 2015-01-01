Abstract

Describes a case of treatment of an otherwise healthy 17-year old female for cellulitis and lymphangitis of the right hand and forearm that started following a laceration to her thumb incurrec from the broken touch screen of her cellular phone. She continued to use her phone with a broken screen for several days even after noticing the lacerations to her thumb.



Though cellular phones have become one of the most treasured companions of 21st century humand, they are known to harbor a myriad of pathogens.

Language: en