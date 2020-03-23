SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matsuyama C, Tanaka Y, Sato M, Shima H. Proc. Math. Phys. Eng. Sci. 2020; 476(2241): e20200323.

(Copyright © 2020, The Royal Society)

10.1098/rspa.2020.0323

33071583 PMCID

Road corrugation refers to the formation of periodic, transverse ripples on unpaved road surfaces. It forms spontaneously on an initially flat surface under heavy traffic and can be considered to be a type of unstable growth phenomenon, possibly caused by the local volume contraction of the underlying soil due to a moving vehicle's weight. In the present work, we demonstrate a possible mechanism for road corrugation using experimental data of soil consolidation and numerical simulations. The results indicate that the vertical oscillation of moving vehicles, which is excited by the initial irregularities of the surface, plays a key role in the development of corrugation.


self-organization; pattern formation; surface instability; washboard road

