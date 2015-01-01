SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adelgais K, Pusic M, Abdoo D, Caffrey S, Snyder K, Alletag M, Balakas A, Givens T, Kane I, Mandt M, Roswell K, Saunders M, Boutis K. Prehosp. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, National Association of EMS Physicians, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10903127.2020.1831671

PMID

33054522

Abstract

BackgroundIn most states, prehospital Professionals (PHPs) are mandated reporters of suspected abuse but cite a lack of training as a challenge to recognizing and reporting physical abuse. We developed a learning platform for the visual diagnosis of pediatric abusive versus non-abusive burn and bruise injuries and examined the amount and rate of skill acquisition.

METHODSThis was a prospective cross-sectional study of PHPs participating in an online educational intervention containing 114 case vignettes. PHPs indicated whether they believed a case was concerning for abuse and would report a case to child protection services. Participants received feedback after submitting a response, permitting deliberate practice of the cases. We describe learning curves, overall accuracy, sensitivity (diagnosis of abusive injuries) and specificity (diagnosis of non-abusive injuries) to determine the amount of learning. We performed multivariable regression analysis to identify specific demographic and case variables associated with a correct case interpretation. After completing the educational intervention, PHPs completed a self-efficacy survey on perceived gains in their ability to recognize cutaneous signs of abuse and report to social services.

RESULTSWe enrolled 253 PHPs who completed all the cases; 158 (63.6%) emergency medical technicians (EMT), 95 (36.4%) advanced EMT and paramedics. Learning curves demonstrated that, with one exception, there was an increase in learning for participants throughout the educational intervention. Mean diagnostic accuracy increased by 4.9% (95% CI 3.2, 6.7), and the mean final diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity were 82.1%, 75.4%, and 85.2%, respectively. There was an increased odds of getting a case correct for bruise versus burn cases (OR =1.4; 95% CI 1.3, 1.5); if the PHP was an Advanced EMT/Paramedic (OR =1.3; 95% CI 1.1, 1.4) ; and, if the learner indicated prior training in child abuse (OR =1.2; 95% CI 1.0, 1.3). Learners indicated increased comfort in knowing which cases should be reported and interpreting exams in children with cutaneous injuries with a median Likert score of 5 out of 6 (IQR 5, 6).

CONCLUSIONAn online module utilizing deliberate practice led to measurable skill improvement among PHPs for differentiating abusive from non-abusive burn and bruise injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency Medical Services; Child Abuse and Neglect; Deliberate Practice; Educational Programs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print