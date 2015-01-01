Abstract

Although assessing the cost of workplace injuries and illnesses as part of occupational health and safety management is important in ensuring workplace safety, the issue is generally neglected among informal auto-artisans in Ghana. This paper examines the costs of occupational injuries and illnesses in terms of productivity, financial and social aspects of selected auto-artisans who service or fabricate auto parts in Suame 'Magazine' in Kumasi, Ghana. Employing a descriptive cross-sectional design, data were collected from 957 auto-artisans selected through a multistage cluster sampling method. The study found that the most frequent occupational illnesses and injuries experienced by the auto-artisans are those related to sharp objects (83.9%), inhalation of dust particles (45.8%), objects falling from height (35.6%) and burns (21.8%). These injuries and illnesses have led to loss of productivity and income which affects family members with no variations between the various categories of auto-artisans (p = 0.976). It is concluded that occupational injuries and illnesses among informal auto-artisans presents enormous financial and emotional costs to survivors and their families. It is recommended that government should lead a policy dialogue on safety in the country's informal sector, while supporting artisans to establish insurance schemes to support them in times of injuries and illnesses.

Language: en