Citation
Tarkenton T, Caze Ii T, Silver CH, Hynan LS, Didehbani N, Miller S, Batjer H, Bell K, Cullum CM. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33067613
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To characterize potential differences in youth concussion sustained in motor vehicle accident (MVA) versus sport-related concussion (SRC), hypothesizing that youth who sustain concussion in a MVA would endorse higher initial and persistent symptom scores compared to those with SRC, despite similar injury severity levels.
Language: en
Keywords
Pediatrics; Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury; Sport-related concussion; Rehabilitation; Motor vehicle accident