Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize potential differences in youth concussion sustained in motor vehicle accident (MVA) versus sport-related concussion (SRC), hypothesizing that youth who sustain concussion in a MVA would endorse higher initial and persistent symptom scores compared to those with SRC, despite similar injury severity levels.



METHODS: Participants age 12-18 who sustained a concussion (i.e., Glasgow Coma Scale = 13-15) in a MVA (n = 35) were matched with SRC participants (n = 35) by sex, age, and days since injury. ANCOVA comparing initial postconcussion total symptom scores between the MVA and SRC groups were performed. Chi-square analysis with injury group by recovery time was used to determine whether youth who sustained concussion from MVA were more likely to endorse symptoms persisting >30 days at 3 months postinjury, and ANCOVA compared 3-month total symptom scores.



RESULTS: On average, the MVA group reported significantly higher initial postconcussion and more frequent persistent symptom scores compared to the SRC group.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first known study to examine context of injury in youth concussion while matching for injury severity, age, sex, and days since injury.



FINDINGS suggest the context of injury is an important clinical variable related to initial reporting of symptoms and endorsement of symptoms lasting more than 30 days. Tailored interventions that consider the context of injury may facilitate symptom resolution.

