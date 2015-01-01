|
Harmon DA, Haas AL, Peterkin A. Addict. Behav. 2020; 113: e106678.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33065446
Research on emerging adults shows this population exhibits the highest rates of alcohol use and engages in the riskiest of behaviors (Boyer, 2006; Fromme, Corbin, & Kruse, 2008). Among experimental paradigms, prior reviews have established an increase in behavioral risk taking while under the influence of alcohol (Moskowitz & Robinson, 1988; Martin et al., 2013; Weafer & Fillmore, 2016). Previous research highlighted the importance of alcohol dose on behavioral risk taking and the lack of agreement on which psychometric tools are most accurate in assessing behavioral risk taking (Beulow & Blaine, 2015; King, Toule, De Wit, & Holdstock, 2002). This systematic review of experimental paradigms assessing the effects of the dose of alcohol on various behavioral risk taking tasks suggest that higher alcohol doses (0.6 g/kg and above) produces the most robust increase in behavioral risk taking across tasks, compared to lower doses of alcohol (<0.6 g/kg).
Language: en
Alcohol; Behavioral risk taking; Emerging adults; Experimental paradigms