Abstract

We aim to describe morphological structures of skull fractures and relevant factors in motorcycle accident victims in Vietnam. This work represents a retrospective cross-sectional study based on forensic reports of fatal motorcycle accident victims. Between January 2013 and August 2019, a total of 226 fatal motorcycle accident patients with skull fracture diagnoses were enrolled. Linear and depressed fractures were the common patterns (46.0% and 37.2% of cases, respectively), whereas stellate (11.5%) fractures were rare. Fractures of the temporal bone (68.6% of cases) and basilar skull (60.6%) were the most common, whereas fractures of the parietal bone were the least common (9.7%). Two or more patterns of skull fracture were recorded in 25.5% of cases, and 2 or more fracture locations were recorded in 76.6% of cases. Fractures of the parietal bone were associated with victims not wearing a helmet. In addition, fractures of the basilar skull were more likely to occur among victims with alcohol consumption. We found the common pattern of skull fractures was linear and depressed fractures, and the common location of skull fractures was temporal and basilar bone. Further studies that include larger sample sizes and collect more information should be conducted to better understand relationships between skull fractures and related factors.

