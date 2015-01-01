|
Citation
|
Zhang C, Guo S, Xi FJ. Technol. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, European Society for Engineering and Medicine, Publisher IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33074202
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The aging population brings the problem of healthcare and dyskinesia. The lack of mobility extremely affects stroke patient's activities of daily living (ADL) and decreases their quality of life. To assist these mobility-limited people, a robotic walker is designed to facilitate gait rehabilitation training.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disability; quality of life; mobility; activities of daily living; gait training; intention recognition; kinematics; lower rehabilitation robot; Motion control; robotic walker; stroke; stroke patients