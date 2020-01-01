Abstract

● Driving a car is a task that makes extensive use of various areas of cognitive function, including attention function and visuospatial cognitive function.



● The risk of driving accidents increases with the severity of dementia, and there is worldwide consensus that driving should not be done with moderate or higher dementia.



● In Japan, it is obligatory for elderly drivers aged 75 and over to undergo an elderly training and a cognitive function test, which is a screening test for dementia, when the license is renewed once every three years.



● For elderly people who are judged to be at risk of dementia by cognitive function test, if they are diagnosed with dementia as a result of a doctor's examination (temporary aptitude test), it will be decided by the Prefectural Public Safety Commission. Based on this, the driver's license will be revoked.



●自動車の運転は，注意機能と視空間認知機能を含めた認知機能のさまざまな領域を複合的に活用する作業である．



●認知症の重症度とともに運転事故の危険性は高まり，中等度以上の認知症では運転すべきでないという点について，世界的にコンセンサスが得られている．



●日本では75歳以上の高齢運転者に対して，3年に1度の免許更新時に高齢者講習と，それに先立つ認知症のスクリーニング検査である認知機能検査を受けることが義務化されている．



●認知機能検査にて認知症のおそれがあると判定された高齢者については，医師の診察（臨時適性検査）の結果，認知症であると診断されると，都道府県公安委員会の判断に基づき運転免許取消し等になる．



Keyword: automobile driving , dementia , driving ability , driving assessment , driving cessation

Language: ja